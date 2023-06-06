Which River Should You Cruise? Pick By Interest

If You Like Castles, Fairytales and History...

You Should Sail: The Rhine River, which winds its way from Switzerland down to Amsterdam, passing through Germany's Black Forest and Rhine Gorge, as well as France's Alsace region.

Why: The Rhine is often considered one of the best river cruises for first-timers, for good reason. That's mostly because of the Rhine Gorge, a 40-mile stretch of the river that boasts castles on either side of the river. Most river cruises take full advantage of this segment of the river by scheduling scenic sailing with special commentary as passengers ping-pong from one side of the ship to the other, snapping photos. The high point of the day is passing by the Lorelei, a treacherous rock that inspired the legend of a woman so beautiful, she lured sailors to their doom. Beyond the gorge, excursions on a Rhine cruise take you to Heidelberg, with a ruined castle, and the Black Forest, known as the center of German folklore.

Hidden Gem: Strasbourg may lie in France now, but its history has been tied up with Germany, making the city a mix of both cultures. What it means for you: Culinary specialties, such as flammkuchen (a very thin-crust type of pizza), that you can't find elsewhere in France; outstanding examples of timber-framed architecture in Petit France (the oldest area of the city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and excellent shopping, particularly during the Christmas Markets.