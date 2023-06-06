The newest luxury expedition cruise ships have more ways than ever to explore remote places -- and one of the most interesting and exciting trends is submarines. Holding from two to six cruise passengers, these submersibles can dive almost as far as 1,000 feet below sea level and can offer up to nearly 360-degree views of undersea scenery few ever get to see.

That's if you're lucky. Among the cons of submarines are that only a handful of destinations allow the cruise lines to use them. In the places where you can use them -- Antarctica is one bucket list itinerary where they are allowed -- what you actually see is negligible. Think a handful of plankton and perhaps some starfish. Not everyone is mobile enough to board a submarine and if you have any amount of claustrophobia, this is not the experience for you. And finally, most sub excursions come with a hefty extra fee of several hundred dollars for less than an hour of going down below.

Having submarines on expedition ships has proved so problematic that Silversea removed the feature from its ship Silver Endeavour when it bought the expedition vessel from Crystal.

Still, when the stars align, a submarine ride in Antarctica, Greenland or even in the Caribbean is thrilling and definitely gives you bragging rights. If you'd like to be part of that world, here's what you need to know about the submarines on different expedition cruise lines.