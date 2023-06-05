A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on what cruisers need to know about coronavirus.
Several cruise lines are putting ships under the knife in 2020, taking them back to the top of their game. Refurbishments will add features that range from thrilling waterslides and new dining concepts to suite-exclusive spaces and expanded spa facilities.
Here, in no particular order, are the ships getting significant overhauls this year, and why you'll want to know all about them.
Fresh from an extensive refurbishment, Pacific Adventure is set to call Australia home from October 2020, sailing year-round from Sydney. Formerly Princess Cruises' Golden Princess, the new-look Pacific Adventure will be P&O Cruises’ largest ship in Australia. Catering for 2,636 passengers, added features aim to please families, couples, foodies, those who want to relax and those who can't slow down.
Why You’ll Care Five-person family cabins will be available to book for larger groups -- a first for P&O.
Pacific Adventure will also offer extra fun with a new family entertainment area that includes a pool under a sliding glass roof so you can swim all year regardless of the weather. Twin Racer dual racing waterslides will allow the kids (and parents) to challenge each other to score the fastest time.
There are plenty of other new activities on the 3,100-passenger ship including P&O's popular Edge Adventure Park with a flying fox, 'Walk the Plank' experience and rock-climbing wall. Traditional activities such as lawn bowls, quoits and table tennis will also bring some retro-cool to the outside decks.
The 18+ Oasis Retreat sprawls over two decks and the new Byron Beach Club is also an exclusive space for adults only. Music lovers will enjoy the Blue Room with live entertainment featuring blues, soul and R&B bands.
Dining highlights include Salt Grill by Luke Mangan and, when you're too lazy to leave the pool, just pick up the Big Red Phone to order a pizza straight to your deck chair.
Norwegian Spirit, the last ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Edge refurbishment program, began its 40-day, US$100-million dry dock in January 2020. The original plan was for the ship to be based in Asia, but these itineraries will be switched to another region and designed for adult travellers, rather than families.
Why You'll Care: When Norwegian Spirit emerges from dry dock, it will feel shiny and new with 14 new venues, 16 additional staterooms, an expanded Mandara Spa and new hull art. New dining and bar spots will include a third main dining room, the Bliss Ultra Lounge and Onda by Scarpetta, while the ship's previous Blue Lagoon Cafe will be replaced by the line's 24-hour pub, The Local Bar & Grill.
While the ship won't be getting any high-octane outdoor attractions, cruisers looking for peace and quiet will enjoy the expanded Mandara Spa, which will include -- for an extra fee -- a new relaxation area with heated loungers, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. The line's extra-fee, adults-only daytime lounge, Spice H2O, will also be added, replacing the space previously occupied by the children's water park.
This luxurious 25-metre vessel has just undergone an extensive AU$1-million refurbishment in Perth and is returning to Broome in time for its 2020 season. The sparkly new look will impress its 18 passengers on each expedition around Western Australia’s Kimberley coast. The first cruise for the year was March 10 and fishing expeditions also operate in October and November.
Why You’ll Care There’s more room for guests to enjoy sundowner drinks and stunning views with an extension of the top deck. The facelift also includes a new kitchen and teak decking. Cosmetic touches range from repainting to new soft furnishings. Work started on the refit in November 2019 and finished February 2020.
The Celebrity Revolution program continues with three more of the line's multi-million-dollar refurbs scheduled for 2020. (Australia's two ships -- Melbourne-based Celebrity Eclipse and Sydney-based Celebrity Solstice -- are on the waiting list for 2021.)
Based overseas but popular with Aussies, Celebrity Silhouette entered dry dock in February, while Celebrity Constellation follows in May and Celebrity Infinity finishes off the year in November.
Why You'll Care: Fans of Celebrity Cruises' elegant newer ships will love these revolutionised ships, especially the fully refurbished rooms with stylish new furniture and extra-cushy bedding. Suite cruisers will be especially pleased, as all three ships will have exclusive access to The Retreat lounge (formerly Michael's Club but with an all-new design) and sun deck.
Celebrity Silhouette, specifically, will also get new suites, including one of the line's extra-luxe Reflection Suites and several Signature Suites. During its refit, Celebrity Constellation will become the final ship in the fleet to see the Le Petit Chef experience replace the Qsine menu.
Royal Caribbean International enters the third year of its four-year, US$900-million refurbishment journey with three more dry docks in 2020. Freedom of the Seas will be first up, followed by Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas, all in the first half of 2020. Updates will include the continued rollout of waterslides, a reimagined pool deck and a range of fun outdoor and indoor activities, as well as nightlife and dining options.
Why You'll Care: All three ships will receive practically the same doozy of a refurbishment, with just a few key differences. Each US$100-million-plus revitalisation will include: a new pool deck design -- complete with daybeds, hammocks and shaded casitas; a water park with two slides (Cyclone and Twister); a dedicated escape room; and a pop-up glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience. New lounges and bars will include The Lime and Coconut, and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Freedom of the Seas will also get an all-new Izumi Hibachi & Sushi eatery.
Allure of the Seas will have the most extensive of the three refurbs, lasting 58 days and costing US$165 million. In addition to all the same changes Freedom and Explorer will see, Allure will also get an Ultimate Abyss waterslide and a third water slide; the Music Hall; Portside BBQ; the Bionic Bar; and the Spotlight Karaoke lounge.