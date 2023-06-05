Pacific Adventure

Fresh from an extensive refurbishment, Pacific Adventure is set to call Australia home from October 2020, sailing year-round from Sydney. Formerly Princess Cruises' Golden Princess, the new-look Pacific Adventure will be P&O Cruises’ largest ship in Australia. Catering for 2,636 passengers, added features aim to please families, couples, foodies, those who want to relax and those who can't slow down.

Why You’ll Care Five-person family cabins will be available to book for larger groups -- a first for P&O.

Pacific Adventure will also offer extra fun with a new family entertainment area that includes a pool under a sliding glass roof so you can swim all year regardless of the weather. Twin Racer dual racing waterslides will allow the kids (and parents) to challenge each other to score the fastest time.

There are plenty of other new activities on the 3,100-passenger ship including P&O's popular Edge Adventure Park with a flying fox, 'Walk the Plank' experience and rock-climbing wall. Traditional activities such as lawn bowls, quoits and table tennis will also bring some retro-cool to the outside decks.

The 18+ Oasis Retreat sprawls over two decks and the new Byron Beach Club is also an exclusive space for adults only. Music lovers will enjoy the Blue Room with live entertainment featuring blues, soul and R&B bands.

Dining highlights include Salt Grill by Luke Mangan and, when you're too lazy to leave the pool, just pick up the Big Red Phone to order a pizza straight to your deck chair.