Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?

Europe

The European Union is expected to waive quarantine and testing requirements for numerous travellers this summer, including Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, provided they have not spent time in certain high-risk countries beforehand. Details are still being worked out as of late May 2021. Many river cruise companies have announced July and August restarts in anticipation of entry procedures being eased for vaccinated Americans.

Unvaccinated travellers heading to the EU can still be subjected to PCR testing and mandatory quarantine requirements, and in many cases may not be allowed to enter for nonessential reasons.

Cyprus

Entry requirements: No test required if vaccinated. Otherwise, negative PCR test is required. Children under age 12 are exempt from testing. You are required to obtain a Cyprus Flight Pass (health certificate).

Greece

Entry requirements: A negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate is required. Passengers also must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the country.

Iceland

Entry requirements: If you are not vaccinated, a negative PCR test is required within 72 hours of departure. In addition, unvaccinated passengers must undergo a second PCR test on arrival.

Italy

Entry requirements: Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Malta

Entry requirements: A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country.

Portugal

Entry requirements: A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country.

Spain

Entry requirements: Travellers must complete a Health Control Form online or via the Spain Travel Health App from 48 hours prior to arrival. The associated QR code will be required to complete customs formalities upon landing. A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country must also be provided for all travellers over the age of six.