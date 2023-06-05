Where to Find Starbucks on Cruise Ships

If you're someone who craves extra-hot, nonfat vanilla lattes with an additional pump of sugar syrup from Starbucks, nothing beats having coffee made just the way you like it every time. That's why having your favorite latte while floating through the ocean hundreds -- if not thousands -- of miles from home can be such a special treat.

With the addition of Starbucks on cruise ships, not only can you find Starbucks brand coffee onboard select ships, but you also might even be able to get your morning cup from a standalone Starbucks kiosk on one of your go-to cruise lines.