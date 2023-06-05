What's New for the 2023 Alaska Cruise Season?

Safety Improvements for Skagway

Last year, recurring rock slides closed one of Skagway's three piers to cruise traffic. The Railroad Dock, as it is known, also happens to be the largest dock in the former Gold Rush town, capable of docking two large cruise vessels at a time.

Fortunately, the Railroad Dock is currently under repair and expected to be completed by the time the season starts in April, according to reports from local media. The dangerously-shifting rocks were brought down last winter, and netting is now being put in place to prevent similar slides, similar to what is in place on highways through mountainous regions.

"There are multiple companies, so we have the people we’ve hired, engineers, rock experts, geologists, White Pass has as well, and Holland America has hired their own experts," Skagway Mayor Andrew Cremata told KHNS FM. "So there’s a lot of eyes looking at it. It’s going to be the absolute safest it can be."

What's more, a new floating pier is currently under construction in Seattle that will be moved into position at the end of the Ore Dock by the end of the 2023 Season. This will allow two ships to tie up at the pier, located at the northern edge of town, in 2024.