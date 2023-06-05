What's New for River Cruising in 2023

River Cruise Fleet News 2023

For the ultimate cruise taking in different destinations -- the river equivalent of a world cruise -- AmaWaterways and Uniworld are both debuting epic sailings. After announcing the longest-ever river cruise, a 46-night sailing through 14 European countries, AmaWaterways received such a positive response that it added two more Seven River Journeys itineraries. There are now departures in April, June and August. Uniworld's 46-night Rivers of the World cruise departs in May and takes passengers to nine countries aboard five of its "Super Ships" on the cruise and land itinerary that starts in Egypt and ends in Portugal.

Viking is offering a 16-night Capitals of Eastern Europe cruise taking in the five first cities of Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, Bucharest and Belgrade. Shore tours include a visit to one of Budapest's thermal baths and a "Privileged Access" for a behind-the-scenes tour of Serbia's National Theatre, home of Serbian opera.

Scenic River Cruises has boosted its 14-night Jewels of Europe itinerary on the Rhine, Main and Danube by offering a 17-night option with a pre-cruise land stay in the Croatian capital Zagreb and Slovenian first city Ljubljana. In Zagreb, guests get to explore the medieval city centre before a guided tour of the UNESCO-listed Plitvice National Park. Crossing into Slovenia, sightseeing highlights include Ljubljana's baroque architecture before a visit to the tiny Alpine town of Bled, famous for its glacial lake with an island in the center.

Turning to excursions, Scenic passengers can now visit Nijmegan's 17th century Het Loo Palace on the 14-night Romantic Rhine & Moselle sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. The grand palace was home to William III and remained a royal summer residence until 1962.

Emerald Cruises, the sister brand to Scenic, is introducing a host of new excursions. On the Danube, these include a Bavarian brunch in Passau and tour of the Gottweig Benedictine Abbey and on the Rhine there is a guided tour of Freiburg with a market visit and tastings. The line has also unveiled city stay extensions in Copenhagen, Seville and Munich during the Oktoberfest, plus a journey on the Glacier Express train through the Swiss Alps.

First introduced in 2022, Uniworld's "Nights Out" private evening experiences will now be included on almost every European itinerary, showcasing highlights of cities after dark and exclusive to Uniworld passengers. New experiences include an evening at Faber-Castell, a German pencil dynasty and one of the oldest family businesses in the world, on the Delightful Danube itinerary; an after-hours visit to Bassins des Lumieres in Bordeaux, the largest digital art centre in the world devoted to historical artists, on the Brilliant Bordeaux sailing; and a private visit to Saint Sava church in Belgrade with a concert from the renowned boys' choir and brandy tasting on the Highlights of Eastern Europe trip. Also, passengers looking to extend their trip can book one of Uniworld's new pre- or post-cruise extensions. These include two nights in Interlaken in conjunction with the Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland itinerary with a visit to Jungfraujoch, known as the "Top of Europe", and four nights at the Red Sea with the Splendours of Egypt & The Nile trip.

In May, the 158-passenger Amadeus Riva will become the 10th ship in the Austrian- family-owned Amadeus River Cruises' fleet. Described as a five-star ship, the progressive design includes a split-level sun deck where one section can always remain open when the ship has to pass under low bridges and imaginative use of the balcony space in the 12 suites, which become part of the cabin when the window is opened to one side. Reflecting the line's Austrian heritage, there is also an onboard Viennese cafe. Amadeus Riva will sail on the Danube and the Rhine as well as on the Dutch and Belgian waterways.

Elsewhere, the new seven-night Saar & Moselle Fairytales cruise with Amadeus starts and ends in Cologne and travels up the Rhine to its largest tributary, the Moselle River, and along the winding course of the Saar River, a tributary of the Moselle. Shore excursions include a visit to Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in Europe.

German-owned A-Rosa River Cruises, which offers "international" cruises for English speakers, has introduced a collection of themed cruises on the Rhine, Danube, Rhone and Moselle including photography, food, yoga, meditation and design. The line is also enhancing its "Premium All-Inclusive" package. Previously serving mainly buffet-style meals, passengers can now opt to serve themselves or have an a la carte dining experience. Additionally, for 2023 a city tour will be included for cruises of seven nights or more, followed by a highlight culinary experience onboard featuring local specialities. There will also be welcome and farewell dinners and complimentary room service in every cabin grade. The line is also rolling out the new A-Rosa app across the entire fleet, enabling passengers to customize their cruise with facilities such as making excursion bookings and accessing menus.

Riviera Travel has added ten post-cruise European city break extensions to its 2023 river cruise itineraries, enabling guests to spend more time in their final destination or a nearby location after sailings on the Danube, Douro, Rhine, Rhone, Moselle and Seine. The three-day extensions, spanning six countries, are in Amsterdam, Basel, Cologne, Frankfurt, Lyon, Marseille, Munich, Paris, Porto and Vienna. The extensions comprise a stay in a centrally-located three- or four-star hotel, with guests free to explore the city at their own pace. Riviera offers independent advice on the best places to visit, and has partnered with online travel platform Holibob so people can book recommended tours and experiences.

Hotel barge company European Waterways, which has a fleet of 17 European barges hosting up to 20 guests, has new experiential excursions such as private wine tastings, dining with aristocracy, truffle hunting and falconry demonstrations. For those who enjoy a glass of bubbly, sailings on the 12-passenger Panache “bubbly”, will feature visits to prestigious Champagne houses that including Moet & Chandon.

Moving stateside, American Cruise Lines is continuing to expand its fleet with two environmentally friendly catamarans American Eagle and American Glory, which have the capacity for electric propulsion. American Cruise Lines collaborated with leading Miami-based design company Studio DADO to create the interiors of the ships combining contemporary décor that also reflects U.S. history and heritage. The line, which explores 35 U.S. states also has all-new itineraries featuring Tennessee rivers, the first California sailing that takes in the Napa Valley Wine region, and a 14-night National Parks & Legendary Rivers cruisetour on the Columbia and Snake rivers visiting National Parks including legendary Yellowstone.