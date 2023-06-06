<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/rewrite_europe-packing-slideshow-hero.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

Europe is brimming with sights to see and things to do. Whether you're visiting the Baltic countries in the north or the Mediterranean ports of Italy, France, Spain and Greece, you must be prepared. Because these itineraries are port-intensive, it's important to have everything you'll need ashore -- from local currency to the appropriate clothing at certain attractions.

Click through the slideshow (or click above the photo to view the list as one page) for the top 10 items to pack for a European cruise.