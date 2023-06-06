What to Pack for a Cruise: A Beginner’s Guide

The Female Wardrobe

Backpack, Tote or Other Small Bag: Small to medium backpacks or tote bags can be useful for carrying cameras, books, sunscreen, water bottles and other items around the cruise ship or in port. If you're looking to economize space, use your backpack or tote as a carry-on if you're flying to your port of departure. For those who prefer carrying something smaller on dry land, a bum bag is the easiest way to go (and are no longer cringe-worthy).

Phone and Laptop or Tablet: Resisting the urge to bring every piece of technology we own with us is a challenge when we travel. However, since your days on a cruise will likely be filled with activities, stick to the tech basics. Your smartphone and a laptop or larger tablet will be enough for most travellers. That's especially true if you have a newer model smartphone with an excellent built-in camera (making DSLR cameras obsolete for all but the most die-hard photographer). However, if your cruise destination is filled with wildlife viewing opportunities, a zoom lens and proper camera might be better. Be sure to pack all chargers, and headphones, too.

Beach Gear (but Not Towels): You won't need to bring your own towels if you're visiting any cruise line's private island or the ship's pools. If traveling with kids, consider inflatable water toys for the beach that can be deflated and packed easily (as opposed to sand buckets, shovels, and other bulky plastic items).

Toiletries: The cruise ship provides soap and shampoo (and often body lotion, conditioner and body wash). But if you're picky, pack your own.

Medications and Sunscreen: Bring any prescriptions with you and bring more than the quantity you'll actually need in case you encounter any travel delays. If you're taking prescriptions that are controlled substances, bring those in the original bottle with your information on it. Consider packing over-the-counter medications as well, as these can be exorbitantly priced on cruise ships. Sunscreen is, of course, a must (reef-safe varieties are the way to go if you'd like those reefs to be there in the future).

Reusable Water Bottle: Water on cruise ships is purified and safe to drink. Bring a reusable water bottle to avoid bottled water charges and to save the planet from excess plastic waste.

Waterproof Bags: Some destinations are prone to rain, or you may be cruising in a wet season. It can pay to have at least one waterproof bag to store electronics and important items -- like your wallet -- on shore excursions. Most backpacks and totes are water resistant, but not waterproof, meaning items inside may still get wet. A large resealable bag will do the trick, though you'll find more expensive rolltop waterproof storage bags at outdoor retailers.

Identification: You must check and check again that you have your passport before leaving your house.

Extra Storage: Many experienced cruisers swear by over-the-door shoe bags for storing toiletries or keeping small items from getting lost in cramped cabin quarters. If you plan on doing a lot of shopping in port, consider taking a foldable duffel that can be packed into your luggage at first and then filled up with souvenirs (or dirty laundry) and checked on the way home.

Kids' Toys: Mainstream ships all have kids' clubs and most also have pool areas that are suitable for little cruisers. With that in mind, skip bringing bulky toys in favour of smaller or flat toys you can pack with minimal space.

Books and Magazines: For those who love the feel of words on paper in their hands, one or two books (or a few magazines) should do the trick. Some ships do have libraries, but don't bank on finding a title that speaks to you. If you're really keen on saving space and traveling light, download books to an e-reader or tablet before you leave home (onboard Wi-Fi isn't always the best for large downloads and can be incredibly expensive).

Earplugs: If you're a light sleeper or have a room in a noisy area of cruise ship (low decks near the anchor, engine or thrusters; directly under the pool deck or buffet), you should consider packing a pair of earplugs.

Towel Clips: There are almost always breezes at sea (and on most beaches), so it can help to throw towel clips in your luggage. While you're splashing in the pool or the ocean, they'll prevent your towel (and whatever items you may have on it) from being lifted off your lounger by a stiff breeze.