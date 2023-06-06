What to Know If You Want to Cruise Gluten-Free

Best Gluten-Free Cruise Lines

The closest thing you can get to a gluten-free cruise ship is sailing with just about any luxury line. You really can't go wrong because of the personalized service and time these lines can dedicate to catering to your needs. But other lines deserve praise too.

Carnival is known for its choice of gluten-free offerings. For instance, the line always has gluten-free pizza dough, pasta, deli bread and hamburger buns, as well as frozen desserts and yogurt on hand, and gluten-free cake is available upon request a day or two ahead of time.

Royal Caribbean is another mainstream line with an excellent system in place for gluten-free cruisers; gluten-free sandwiches and pastries are always available in coffee shops; the buffet always has a marked gluten-free dessert on offer; Sorrento's has a separate oven for making gluten-free pizza; and all menus have gluten-free items marked, as well as a guide to inform diners which items have gluten.

Seabourn: Of the luxury lines, we were particularly impressed with Seabourn's gluten-free cruise options. The line has a variety of gluten-free breads onboard, including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, breadsticks, baguettes and sandwich breads. There are signs on every restaurant menu identifying gluten-free dishes and the chefs can further customize many other dishes to make them gluten-free. Passengers can indicate their gluten-free needs online in their pre-cruise portal so they don't even need to make a phone call to the line.

Viking Ocean: Not strictly speaking a luxury cruise line -- it's more premium upscale -- we were, nevertheless impressed with the line's gluten-free offerings. All dining venues keep gluten-free bread and pasta on hand. Gluten-free scones are available in the Wintergarden during afternoon tea, and the World Cafe buffet always has gluten-free choices. Chefs will even modify menu items at its multicourse Chef's Table restaurant (though depending on the exact menu, not every dish can be modified).

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Another luxury cruise line with an impressive ability to cater to gluten-free cruisers, Regent says it can create a gluten-free alternative for nearly everything. Once the maitre d' recognizes which cruisers are gluten-free, he or she will have gluten-free bread and desserts delivered each evening, even to those dining in the La Veranda buffet, a specialty restaurant or via room service. Waiters in all restaurants are also trained to offer several gluten-free suggestions on the spot.