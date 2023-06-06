Forgetting an essential item for a cruise can put a dampener on your plans. Be it medication or vital travel documents, many of us have experienced that sinking feeling, worried about the impact that one thing we forgot will have on our cruise holiday.

While not every item you forget will ruin your cruise (with one or two important exceptions), they might cause just enough of a headache to tarnish your holiday vibes for a day or two.

Read on for our guide to the 14 critical things you need to pack to make sure your cruise goes off without a hitch.