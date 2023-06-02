What Not to Do at Cruise Ship Disembarkation

5. Forget Your Keycard in the Cabin

Getting off a cruise ship is not like leaving a hotel. You can't just leave your keycard behind in the room and walk out the door. Ship security staff needs to monitor who is on and off the ship at any given moment; this is especially important at the end of a cruise when a ship must be officially declared cleared of all previous passengers before new cruisers can get on. To do this, everyone must swipe their card one last time when getting off to record their departure. If you've forgotten your keycard, you're going to have to go back to your cabin to get it. You won't be allowed off the ship until you do.