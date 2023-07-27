Why Lindblad is the Expedition Cruise Line for You

4. You Can’t Find a Better Photography Program at Sea

Passengers on National Geographic Resolution spot two polar bears in the distance in the Arctic. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Don’t get us wrong: Virtually all expedition cruise lines have great photo programming onboard. But Lindblad’s approach to photography is simply a step above everyone else, thanks in part to its key partnerships with National Geographic and OM System (formerly Olympus).

For starters, there’s a field-testing program, where guests on National Geographic Resolution can try out new lenses or cameras from the Gear Locker – for free! (Though if you break it, well, you buy it.) For shutterbugs, this is a chance to try out new equipment in a real-world environment. It comes with a discount on future purchases, too.

Onboard photographers are big names in the photo industry, with both embedded photo instructors and guest photo lecturers. The combination means even guests with a passing interest in photography will learn something from professionals who have had their work appear in the biggest outlets on the planet.

Some shore excursions are billed as “photo tours,” where a photographer will join, do some shooting of their own and give tips, like, “You’re going to want to watch your exposure with these birds, as they have white feathers, which can cause over or under exposing.” They’ll even get hands on to help you meter correctly, as the photo experts are trained on multiple cameras and even smartphones.

Even if a photo tour isn’t offered in a port, the photographers will probably give you tips, directing you to shots and angles you might not have considered.

Lectures onboard help you learn to be a better shooter and how to fix or improve photos in applications like Photoshop and Lightroom. On our sailing, a popular lecture had the photographers critiquing guest photos and giving advice on how to edit them.

Finally, guests share photos with each other via a photo studio – an area in one of the lounges that houses several iMacs. The photos make up the end-of-sailing slideshow, a bit of a departure from what other cruise lines do. (Most expedition lines we’ve been on showcase photos the professional photographers or staff took of the landscapes, critters and people.)