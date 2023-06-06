What Is the Princess Patter?

The Princess Patter is Princess Cruises' daily onboard newsletter. Every night, passengers on each ship receive the next day's newsletter in their cabins.

These newsletters outline everything that is happening on the cruise each day. The Princess Patter is packed with information about onboard and in-port activities, including a complete hour-by-hour schedule. It also includes information and opening and closing times for every dining venue, lounge and bar, boutiques, the library, the spa and other public venues.

In the Patter, Princess includes information about each ship's officers and select crew members, as well as a description of each port, the weather forecast, sunrise and sunset times and contact information for the port agent and local police. The newsletter lists helpful safety and security information plus important things to know, such as the dress code for each evening.

The Princess Patter often features information about special onboard offers and may highlight onboard venues and events to which passengers should pay special attention.

Princess also has a free app for passengers to use while onboard to access ship and itinerary information, including the Patter, as well as their own account details. Instructions for downloading and accessing the app are published in the embarkation day Princess Patter.

Princess Patter Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.