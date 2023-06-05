Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the Most Luxurious Cruise Line for Elegance

Regent Seven Seas offers the most "traditional" form of luxury when it comes to the main luxury lines, designed to appeal to an older demographic, reflecting its passenger base.

Design and decor are more reminiscent of a Four Seasons or Ritz-Carlton hotel -- in fact, if you didn't know you were on a ship you could well imagine you were at a hotel.

Expect outstanding service, with penthouse suites and above enjoying the services of a butler.

And like most lines operating in this sector, there is a strong emphasis on food with two stand-out restaurants on most ships -- Pacific Rim and Chartreuse, as well as great steak house, Prime 7.

Passengers like to dress up, and from 6 p.m. dress code moves from casual to smart casual or elegant. (Certain nights are designated formal or elegant).

Regent is also the most inclusive line (in terms of costs), with everything onboard (except for spa treatments) included as well as airfare and shore excursions. Because of this, lead-in fares often skew higher.

However, this is not something the line shies away from: Its newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor, features in a U.K. television show called, "The Most Expensive Cruise Ship in the World," which is entering its third season.

Regent operates some of the bigger ships in this sector, with Splendor, Seven Seas Grandeur and Seven Seas Explorer carrying 750 passengers each.

Who would it suit? Those who like old-school luxury, personalized service and great food.