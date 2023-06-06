What Is the Cunard Daily Programme on Cunard Cruises?

The Cunard Daily Programme is a newsletter left each night for passengers on Cunard Line's three ships, informing them of the following day's activities.

The front page of the Daily Programme generally features the date, the port of call (if applicable), the day's dress code and information about sunrise and sunset times. Additionally, it will list any important announcements about time changes, as well as daily highlights like themed evenings, movie screenings, special talks and evening shows.

The inside of the Daily Programme offers detailed listings of specific activities, lectures and performances, broken down by hour, along with the venues in which each is scheduled to take place.

The program's back page lists information on opening hours for dining rooms, bars and restaurants, and facilities, such as the kids club, casino, library, spa and fitness center. Also on the back page, passengers will find detailed notes on the day's dress code and other important announcements, including information about event tickets and mandatory crew drills.

Other tidbits that might be found in the program are information about tendering, as well as inserts for things like spa treatment discounts, photo packages and opportunities for future cruise bookings.

The Cunard Daily Programme

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.