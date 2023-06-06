What Is the Cruise Passenger Bill of Rights?

li{ padding:5px;}

To ensure that cruise passengers are treated properly when it comes to issues of safety and well-being, industry leaders adopted the Cruise Industry Passenger Bill of Rights in 2013.

Working through the Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA), member cruise lines agreed to the passenger bill of rights shortly after an engine room fire onboard Carnival Triumph. That incident left passengers stranded at sea for days in uncomfortable conditions as the ship limped into an alternate port.

The cruise bill of rights offers an additional layer of protections to the already stringent SOLAS safety requirements. The bill of rights ensures that passengers sailing with CLIA-member cruise lines are informed of mechanical difficulties that affect the cruise, will be issued appropriate refunds for cancelled or shortened cruises due to mechanical failures, and are provided alternate lodging and transportation under certain circumstances.

The list of 10 passenger rights also contains the right to an emergency power source if the ship's main generator fails, as well as a crew that is properly trained to handle emergencies. Member ships are also required to have full-time medical personnel onboard able to manage medical emergencies until onshore help can be provided.

Cruise passengers have the right to review the entire Passenger Bill of Rights on each member cruise line's website.