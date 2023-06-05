What Is the Biggest Holland America Ship?

Holland America welcomed its largest ships -- Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam -- when it debuted the Pinnacle Class in 2016. Each is 99,500 tons, measures 975 feet in length and can accommodate 2,650 passengers. Though they are the cruise line's largest ships to date, they are still on the small side compared to today's mega-ships. However, their smaller size allows for the traditional cruise experience Holland America is known for without sacrificing contemporary touches like the beautiful double-deck lido deck with a glass roof, a large surround-screen theater and the line's first family cabins.