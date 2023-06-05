What Is the Biggest Celebrity Ship?

Celebrity Cruises' largest ship is also its most unique and certainly its most contemporary. The 129,500-ton, 1,004-foot-long Celebrity Edge doesn't compare in size to cruising's behemoths, but it does offer innovative accommodations and amenities for as many as 2,918 passengers. It has outside cabins with floor-to-ceiling windows that can convert to traditional balconies at the push of a button, sophisticated bars that serve high-end craft cocktails, more than 15 dining venues, a high-tech theater and several unique lounge spaces -- including Eden, which boasts a design based on the Fibonacci Sequence.