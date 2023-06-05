  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

What Is the Biggest Carnival Ship?

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Coming in at 133,868 gross tons, Carnival Panorama is the largest ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet. It is followed closely by Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, which both measure 133,500 tons and 1,055 feet in length. Carnival Panorama also holds more cruisers, with a capacity of 4,008. Carnival Horizon holds 3,960 and Vista 3,936. All three ships boast an abundance of entertainment options like IMAX movie theaters on Vista and Horizon, a trampoline jump park on Panorama, ropes courses and onboard breweries.

Updated February 28, 2020
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsAustralia CruisesCaribbean CruisesCruises from Sydney

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map