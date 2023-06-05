What Is Starlink and Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet

How Does Starlink Work and What Will It Mean for Connectivity at Sea?

Starlink’s network of Low Earth Orbit satellites fly approximately 340 miles above the earth’s surface, compared to standard satellites which orbit over 22,000 miles away. As a result, the time it takes for data to travel back and forth to Starlink satellites is significantly faster, resulting in much quicker upload and download speeds. A demo on the Starlink website shows that data can make 70 roundtrips between earth and Starlink satellites in the same time it takes to travel just one round trip to a standard satellite.

Starlink has launched over 3,500 satellites and has an aggressive plan to eventually reach 42,000. Since the company can launch satellites whenever and wherever it is needed, it is aiming toward global coverage within 2023.

All of this means in the near future, reliable and fast internet services will be available while cruising in remote destinations such as the polar region, deep along the Amazon River, or in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean.

Starlink is also easier to install on ships, requiring a series of flat panels affixed to the upper decks instead of the bulky satellite domes that use up much of the upper real estate surrounding the ship's funnel and radar masts.