What Is Royal Caribbean's Cruise Compass?

The Cruise Compass is Royal Caribbean's daily onboard newsletter, found on each ship. Every evening, passengers receive the following day's newsletter in their staterooms.

These newsletters are a guide to everything that is happening on the cruise each day. The Cruise Compass contains everything passengers need to know, including featured activities, special events, show times and more. It also highlights any special offers or discounts available for dining, drinks, onboard merchandise purchases and even shopping in port.

Additionally, there's an hour-by-hour schedule of everything happening on the ship, including live performances, children's programming and dining options. Each day's newsletter also includes opening and closing times for all of the ship's facilities, a list of onboard services, medical contacts and information for each port of call, including law enforcement.

Royal Caribbean's Cruise Compass Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.