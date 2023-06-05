What Is Pixar Day at Sea?

Making its shipboard debut in 2023 aboard Disney Fantasy, Disney Cruise Line's Pixar Day at Sea will complement the line's existing Marvel Day at Sea theme cruises that depart on select dates in 2023 aboard sister-ship Disney Dream. And much like Marvel Day at Sea, these themed sailings are designed to be completely immersive experiences into the worlds of Pixar Animation.

Once only a cinematic distribution partner, The Walt Disney Company fully acquired Pixar Animation Studios in 2006, and now the brand’s intellectual properties are everywhere Disney has a theme park, resort or cruise ship. From Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, its animated stories have gone to infinity and beyond, and Pixar Day at Sea is just the latest activation.

"I am filled with 'Joy' knowing that the stories we tell at Pixar are beloved by so many and that they’ll be celebrated where friendship meets family on Disney Cruise Line," said Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer at Pixar in a promotional video, alluding to one of the characters from "Inside Out," a film he directed at the studio.

"Happy sailing," he added before referencing a famous line from "Up," another of the director’s Pixar movies. "'Adventure is out there!'"

As a soundtrack to the adventure, guests can certainly expect to hear a lot of award-winning film music from frequent Disney composers Michael Giacchino, Randy Newman, Thomas Newman and others piped into the ship's passenger corridors, setting the shipboard ambiance early on.