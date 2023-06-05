What Is a Royal Genie on a Royal Caribbean Cruise?

As the luxury cruise sector grows more competitive, mainstream cruise lines continue to up the ante in terms of suite amenities and perks. Enter the Royal Genie, Royal Caribbean's version of a private butler, who can handle requests both onboard and ashore.

Want reservations at a different alternative restaurant every night? Done. Prefer to sit in a specific row of the theater without showing up early to claim your seats? No problem. Wishing someone would unpack your suitcases for you when you board? He can handle that, too, in addition to granting VIP shore excursion access, planning private parties and serving as a personal shopper for onboard purchases.

During cruises with Royal Caribbean, Royal Genies are found in the highest-end Star Class suites on ships in the Quantum Class and Oasis Class, including:

Quantum of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Spectrum of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas

Royal Genie services begin six weeks prior to sailing, when genies contact passengers booked in Star Class suites with a survey to find out about special requests and learn their preferences. About a month before the voyage, they will reach out again to finalize details. One week out, cruisers receive an exclusive link to the web-based Loop messaging app, allowing them to stay in touch with their Royal Genie during their voyage.