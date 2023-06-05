What Happens If There Is a Cruise Price Drop After Booking?

There is a cruise price drop before your final payment.

There are pros and cons to booking early or late, but in this case, the earlier you book, the more flexibility you will have to find a reduced price.

Most times, if you have only made a deposit but not your final payment, you are in the clear to have your cruise fare adjusted. Because cancellation fees are typically waived before final payment, it's less of a hassle for cruise lines to help you adjust your cruise price, rather than cancel your booking and then re-book you with the new price or promotion. Keep in mind that you might be offered the difference in the form of onboard credit, or an upgrade.

How will you know if there is a drop in the price of you cruise? Check out Price Alerts, a cruise price tracking tool from Cruise Critic.