As you shiver through yet another arctic blast or polar vortex, it's easy to find yourself wondering where in the world you could be cruising in February that would warm your core and let you shed your layers and wool socks. If you're wondering what the warmest places to cruise in February are, your first thought might be The Bahamas -- and you'd be right. February is an ideal month for fast getaway cruises to The Bahamas, which includes most of the cruise lines' private islands.

But why end your search there? There are warm February cruise destinations calling your name from across the globe. February is the perfect time for a Panama Canal cruise, or perhaps Hawaii. We researched the temperatures on land and in the sea for you and found some of the warmest and brightest spots.

What are the warmest places to cruise in February? Let's dive in.