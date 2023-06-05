Whether you are a cruise lover or a new cruiser, short cruises of two or three nights can whisk you away from your workday routines and are usually a fantastic travel deal. Here at Cruise Critic, we subscribe to the thinking that everyone needs those short breaks routinely to reset mentally or to reconnect with the people who are most important to us. But first, let's be clear what we're talking about.

Some cruise lines talk about how many nights you are onboard, while others designate cruises by the number of days. It can get quite confusing. A three-day cruise could be thought of as spending two nights onboard a ship, counting embarkation day as day one, a sea day or port day as day two and disembarkation day as day three. Two-night cruises are exceedingly hard to find though, so we're going to primarily talk about three-night cruises, but may use both “day” and “night” interchangeably. For most of the cruises we discuss, we’ll count embarkation day as day one, followed by two whole days of leisure, then disembarkation day as the fourth day. That routine means you could be boarding a ship on Friday afternoon, followed by a combination of a day at sea and a port day in most cases, then disembark the ship early on Monday morning. What a perfect three-day weekend!

Three-day cruises also present a unique add-on to extend a land-based trip. There are plenty of options to choose from that let you hop on at a wide range of ports scattered around the globe. Here's where you can go, what cruise lines offer these short gems and how to find the best deals.