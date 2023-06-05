Voyage Data Recorder: The Little Black Box of Cruise Ships

How are voyage data recorders used?

The information contained on the voyage data recorder is hugely helpful in reconstructing accidents or unusual events. For example, when the U.S.-flagged cargo ship El Faro sank off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015, which resulted in the loss of all 33 crew members, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was able to recover the VDR from the wreckage on the ocean floor.

All told, the voyage data recorder contained 26 hours of captured information leading up to the vessel's sinking. The NTSB was able to churn out a 500-plus-page report of all conversations that took place on the ship's navigation bridge; the largest ever produced in its history. It was also able to access parameters like the ship's heading and speed, rate of turn, position and GPS data, and data from the ship's AIS (Automatic Identification System).

These parameters allowed the NTSB to conduct an informed accident investigation that revealed El Faro sank largely because its captain failed to heed the warnings of other crew members onboard regarding the deteriorating weather conditions. Instead, he relied heavily on old, outdated forecasts that erroneously placed the ship outside of the danger zone when, in actuality, El Faro was sailing precariously close to the eye of the storm.

But the voyage data recorder can be used for more than just accident information. The data contained within the device allows the cruise line and crew to fine-tune the vessel for preventative maintenance; performance efficiency; analysis after heavy-weather events that might stress the hull or technical equipment; accident avoidance; and for safety training purposes.