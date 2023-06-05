Virgin Voyages Cruise Line Refund Policies

Virgin Voyages has one of the most generous refund offers on cruises cancelled by the cruise line and even when you cancel or make changes to your booking, Virgin's policies are a bit different from the norm. It certainly pays to know what refund you can expect and how to claim it.
Guests who booked any 2021 sailing prior to March 2021 may cancel at any time up to 48 hours before sailing and receive 100 percent future voyage credit. Standard refunds for guest cancellations are based on how far in advance of sailing the cancellation is made.
COVID-19 specific refunds: Virgin is offering full refunds for those who cancel because they do not wish to be vaccinated prior to cruises that take place while COVID vaccines are mandated by the cruise line. Beyond that, there are no other COVID-specific refund policies. Items 7.1 and 7.2 of the ticket contract includes language related to "health risks, epidemics or illnesses or outbreaks or public health emergency or other impactful prevalence of disease…" for which no refunds will be given.
Pricing guarantees: Virgin does not offer refunds due to price drops after booking. Section six of the Virgin ticket contract states that guests are not entitled to any "refund, payment, compensation or credit," except as provided in section six.
When you cancel the cruise: This gets a little tricky. The first thing to know is that seven days beyond booking, your deposit is non-refundable. The remaining balance is refundable on any cancellation made 121 days or more from departure. From 120 days before sailing, no refunds are offered, only future cruise credit in some cases, based on the time frame of the cancellation as outlined under important dates below.
Taxes, fees, and port charges are refundable on all cancellations other than mid-cruise early departures and no-shows.
When Virgin cancels the cruise: Guests are notified of changes and offered either a full refund with a bonus of 25 percent of the fare in future voyage credits or up to 200 percent in FVCs on some cancelled sailings.
On cruises cancelled or shortened due to mechanical issues prior to or during sailing, passengers should expect full or partial refunds.
If you must cancel the cruise: It's important to remember that 7-day cutoff on your deposit. Beyond that, it becomes non-refundable. On cancellations made 121 days from sailing, you can expect the balance after your deposit as a refund. From day 120 to day 46 prior to sailing, there is no refund, but you may reschedule your cruise to another sailing within one year of the original sailing date or opt for a certificate for future cruise credit. Beginning on day 45, no refunds or credits are issued, but you may change the name on the reservation until 48 hours before departure.
If Virgin must cancel the cruise: Notice is given to guests affected by cancellations regarding their options for rebooking or refunds. Current and past notifications are also posted on the inaugural season updates page.
Virgin calls their FCCs Future Voyage Credits or FVCs. They will have expiration dates, usually one year from the cancelled voyage if you cancelled. Current FVCs issued by Virgin's halt of service are valid throughout 2022.
Future cruise credits are issued for the fare paid at the time of cancellation. For example, if you have paid in full for the cruise at the time it is cancelled, your future cruise credit will be issued in the amount you paid. If you have only paid a deposit, the future cruise credit would be for that amount, not the full fare of the cruise.
Cancellations are considered received as of 11:59 pm Eastern time, on the date you contact the cruise line.
Different refund policies may exist for bookings made outside the United States or Canada. Refer to your specific ticket, provided at the time of booking.
Standard cancellation policies are found in the ticket contract. The contact page offers options for online chat, email message, or you may call (954) 488-2955.
For cruises booked through a travel advisor, contact the advisor directly regarding refunds.