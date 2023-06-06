Viking vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Fleet

Both Viking and Regent Seven Seas have small fleets that are growing. While Regent Seven Seas has been sailing the oceans for two decades, Viking is new but has come on strong out of the gate.

Choose Viking if you want a new ship every year.

Viking Ocean Cruises is building at an exceptionally fast rate, with at least one new ship on the books every year through 2027. But the fast pace doesn't sacrifice quality; its ocean ships share a nearly identical blueprint, which has been a fan favorite since the first ship, Viking Star, debuted in 2015. Viking's ships are perennial winners of Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Choice Awards for categories including best overall and best value. Current ships in the fleet also include Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun and Viking Orion. Viking Jupiter is slated to debut in 2019.

The cruise line could build as many as 16 new ships by 2027 -- that's in addition to the six already sailing or being built by Fincantieri shipyard. Twelve of those will match the current 930-passenger blueprint, while as many as four are being called "special" ships and will be built by Vard, a subsidiary of Fincantieri. Little is known about these ships except that Vard says they will be environmentally friendly.

Choose Regent Seven Seas if you prefer sailing with fewer people.

Regent Seven Seas' fleet of four ships puts a premium on passenger space. Its smallest ship, Seven Seas Navigator, carries just 490 passengers and debuted in 1999. Mariner (2001) and Voyager (2003) are twin ships that carry 700 passengers, while flagship Explorer, which started sailing in 2016, can hold 750 people. When Splendor debuts in 2020, it will also carry 750 passengers.

Regent regularly refurbishes its older ships, resulting in a fleet that generally feels fresh. The line's small ships and low passenger capacity can make for a more intimate experience, and the high space-to-passenger ratio means you never feel crowded. Like Viking, Regent Seven Seas is a perennial award winner, taking home prizes such as best luxury cruise line and best cabins in Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks.