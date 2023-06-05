I'm somewhere around 65 degrees latitude, sipping a latte and posting photos from my first Antarctica Zodiac ride on Facebook, seated on a leather sofa with a Nordic blanket around my legs.

I'm on a Viking Expeditions Cruise in Antartica, onboard Viking Polaris, the newest expedition ship from Viking and a sister to Viking Octantis; both ships debuted in 2022.

Outside my drop-down panoramic window -- what Viking Expeditions describes as a Nordic balcony -- black-and-white petrels nosedive into the surprisingly calm gray waters, while snow falls.

My complimentary parka, damp from a 9 a.m. whale sighting on deck, is drying in a special closet; I'll use it again later on a planned landing to see our first penguins.

Welcome to Viking Expeditions' version of an Antarctica cruise, where you get to see all the birds, icebergs, whales and seals of a regular White Continent expedition cruise, but with so many more creature comforts.

No offense to the gung-ho types who claim you're not really on an adventure unless you suffer somehow, but this more laid-back approach suits me just fine.