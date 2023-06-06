Find all the details you need here regarding Viking Ocean Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Viking Ocean cruises?

Viking Ocean Cruises' legal drinking age is 21.

Can I bring booze onboard a Viking Ocean cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers can bring wine, Champagne, beer or liquor onboard at embarkation with no limitations. Viking Ocean does not charge a corkage fee.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: As with embarkation, passengers may bring alcohol they purchased in port onto the ship, and they're free to drink it onboard.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): The ship boutique sells duty-free aquavit -- a popular Scandinavian spirit -- which passengers are free to consume onboard.

Are free drinks available onboard Viking Ocean cruises?

Viking Ocean Cruises serves complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine is offered on embarkation day. In addition, passengers booked in Penthouse Veranda and higher-category cabins receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne and also have access to their in-room mini-bar, which is stocked and replenished -- for free, once daily -- with alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

The fleetwide Aquavit Terrace bar allows passengers to sample aquavit in drinks like the Viking Cocktail. The Torshavn bar/lounge on many ships features a menu of rare vintage Armagnacs from France's Gascony region.

