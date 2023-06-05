Viking Explorer Society Cruise Loyalty Program

The Viking Explorer Society is the past-passenger loyalty program for Viking Ocean and River cruisers. It's a straightforward program, without the multiple tiers and complicated perk awards of other cruise lines.

The program's main perk is the awarding of travel credits for past passengers who book a subsequent cruise within one or two years of their last cruise. Travel credits are different from onboard credit; they can only be used to pay for cruise fares.

There is also a referral program available to both past passengers and anyone booked on an upcoming Viking cruise. Refer a new cruiser to Viking, either ocean or river, and receive a $100 travel credit for each new person. The referred travelers will also save $100 on their first cruise. Refer 13 people who travel in one calendar year, and you'll earn a free cruise (valued up to $3,300). If the person you're referring is sharing a cabin with you on their first cruise, you can only get the credit if you are a past passenger.

Viking Explorer Society Benefits

Book a cruise within one year of your previous sailing and receive a $200 travel credit.

Book a cruise with two years of your previous sailing and receive a $100 travel credit.

Receive an invite to an exclusive onboard cocktail party for past passengers, including a complimentary drink.

Get early alerts about new itineraries and ships, occasionally with options to book before everyone else.

Receive special promotional offers by email or regular mail.

