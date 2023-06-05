The ways in which the Medallion can improve your sailing experience include the most efficient embarkation process in the cruise industry, the ability to order food and drink from almost anywhere on the ship, super high-speed internet via MedallionNet, and the ability to locate your travel pals where ever they are onboard. And there’s more. Let us show you, through the eyes of crew, officers and Princess Cruises passengers, why the OceanMedallion is, genuinely, amazing.
And there’s more: Carnival Corporation's John Padgett, who with his team has created this game-changing cruise technology, walks us through MedallionClass cruising. He shares perspective on how the Medallion technology may fuel the process – and you may never notice it.
Interested in experiencing MedallionClass cruising on Princess? Currently, Caribbean Princess, Royal Princess, Regal Princess andn Crown Princess are offering OceanMedallion. Sky Princess, the line’s newest vessel (October 12), will be fully outfitted with MedallionClass technology. In 2020, additions will include Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16) and Island Princess (December 20).
