Off the Ships

Life off the ship is as active or quiet as you wish it to be. One thing you can count on is an abundance of choices. The complimentary hop-on, hop-off bus –– dubbed HoHo –– operates in most ports, stopping at multiple attractions. Meanwhile, one or two “premium” half-day tours are on offer every day, ranging in price from $69 to $120.

As an example, take Muskegon, Mich. on Lake Michigan, where HoHo stops at six attractions: the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum, featuring a landing ship that was at Omaha Beach on D-Day; the Muskegon Heritage Museum; two Victorian-era homes; the Fire Barn Museum, which spotlights history for firefighters, the Muskegon Museum of Art; and a historic house that tells the story of Muskegon in the Great Depression. All admission fees are included. The premium tour that day features a visit to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in nearby Grand Rapids.

“Muskegon, who knew? It blew my mind, so many choices,” said Jim Palmeri, principal of Shore Excursions of America, which partners with American Queen and Victory. “Choice is the new luxury. What I can tell you is you won’t be stuck on a bus all day or following a guide with an umbrella around. That’s just not what we believe in.”

After cruise writing for over a dozen years and traveling around the globe, our writer Ellen Uzelac discovered something on a recent voyage that she hadn’t experienced before: the sanctity of the sea day. “With three full sea days,” she says, “I just let myself be still, something I don’t always do well when I’m at home. That’s one of the gifts of travel – to find stillness in its opposite: movement.

