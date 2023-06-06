What Does Travel Insurance Cover?

One misconception about travel insurance is that it's only necessary for travellers in ill health, people who pack valuable items in their suitcases or those who plan wildly expensive trips. It's important to recognise that travel insurance policies can bail us out of a multitude of situations. For example:

Trip Interruption

Say your ship develops a serious mechanical problem, which necessitates the cancelling of the entire voyage and you're forced to disembark at the next port of call. While the cruise line will generally assist passengers in such predicaments, a travel insurance policy will give you ultimate coverage and reimburse you for any unexpected out-of-pocket expenses (such as a hotel stay while you wait for an available flight back home) that the cruise line won't cover. Additionally, your insurer's hotline may actually be able to get you home faster than the ship's guest services department, which is busy trying to rebook 2,000-plus passengers.

Trip Cancellation

You're unexpectedly stricken with appendicitis a week before your cruise embarks. If you don't have trip insurance and cancel your cruise now, you'll be hit with an excessive cancellation penalty and may even lose out on the value of the trip altogether. Insurance will reimburse you for those out-of-pocket costs you can't get back.

Trip Delay/Missed Connection

You're on the way to the airport when your taxi breaks down, and you end up missing your flight. Or you're on the first leg of flights to the cruise port, and a mechanical delay means you'll miss your connecting flight -- and your ship. Travel insurance covers these sorts of trip delays and missed connections.

Baggage Delay/Loss

You make it to the Port of Melbourne on time, but the airline misdirected your luggage to Darwin. Your formal attire -- and all your other clothes and accessories -- will literally miss the boat. If your bag is delayed a certain number of hours (policies vary), your policy will reimburse you for "necessary personal effects" such as a new outfit and toiletries to tide you over until your bag is delivered. If your bag is lost and never returned, you can claim for the lost piece of luggage as well as what was inside it. The amount you'll recoup is capped by the terms in your policy. Some policies also include coverage to make sure your bag gets to the next port of call.

Medical Expenses

One minute you're focusing your camera lens on the Parthenon and jockeying into the best position for the shot; the next minute you've stepped on a rock, slipped, fallen and broken your ankle. You require immediate medical treatment. The appropriate trip insurance coverage will get you patched up right away without exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses. (Note: In many countries, you must pay a doctor or hospital up front, but a travel insurance policy will reimburse you for those expenses in a timely manner.)

Financial Default by a Travel Provider

No one wants to think about this but in times of global financial upheaval, we all need to be conscious of the financial health of our travel suppliers. Some insurance policies cover financial default of airlines, hotels, cruise lines and tour operators. (Note: Many policies offered directly through cruise lines do not include financial default coverage. Check each policy carefully before purchasing.)

Emergency Evacuation/Repatriation

If you watch the news, you've probably seen video clips of helicopter evacuations from cruise ships in the middle of nowhere. This may be necessary in cases of health threats -- such as heart attacks or strokes -- in which you require immediate care that goes beyond what's available in your ship's sick bay. If the next port of call is too far away, a medevac may be the only option to save your life or the life of a loved one. Gallagher says that an emergency evacuation from a cruise ship can cost thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars; it's a big bill to pay out of pocket but it's covered in many trip insurance policies. (Many cruise-line insurance policies do not include emergency medical or evacuation benefits so read the fine print carefully.) Trip insurance may also cover the repatriation of remains if a death occurs during an insured holiday.

Involuntary Job Loss

Two months before embarkation, your friend loses his job and can no longer afford to go on holiday. Without insurance, you may be left holding the bag to either pay an additional single supplement to continue with your plans, or to cancel and get hit with the full force of the cruise line's cancellation policy. (Note: Not all policies offer job-loss coverage, and not all policies cover both you and your travel companions; check the terms of your policy, and ask the insurer if it's available as part of a package or add-on service.)

War or Terrorism

Incidents related to terrorism and labour strikes may be included in insurance policies. However, like so many other aspects of insurance, there are caveats. It's always advisable to carefully check your policy's description of coverage to determine how these events are covered. For example, sometimes a policy will cover a traveler if an act of terrorism occurs in his/her hometown or trip destination within a certain number of days of embarkation -- as few as seven or as far out as 30 days. However, if you're just nervous about terrorism and want to cancel a trip to a destination that has not experienced a recent attack, travel insurance will not cover you -- unless you purchase more expensive "Cancel for Any Reason" coverage.