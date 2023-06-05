Travel Agents Answer Crucial Cruise Questions On Cruisers' Minds

It's hard to know who to turn to right now when it comes to getting answers to your burning cruise questions about future cruise credits, rebooking canceled cruises or simply: "When can I sail again?"
Travel agents are on the front lines of the current slate of cruise cancellations and rebooking and know better than anyone what travelers should expect during this uncertain time.
We spoke to Chuck Flagg, master cruise consultant with travel specialist Cruise Planners, and Rob Clabbers, president of Q Cruise + Travel, a Virtuoso member agency, and a luxury cruise expert, to get the answers to some of the crucial questions on cruisers' minds.
From future cruise credits to onboard perks, rebooking to simply: "When can I sail again?" -- there are so many questions cruisers need to know right now.
We spoke to Neil Kirby, joint managing director of Travel Masters and The Travel Studio, on the Gold Coast, to get answers to some of the crucial questions on cruisers' minds.
The cruise lines are using different means to calculate and pass on Future Cruise Credits (FCC). Some are applying them directly to your customer profile in their booking system, others are sending details to travel agents and customers. Not all of the cruise line FCCs have been distributed or communicated to customers yet but in some cases we can process the rebooking now and apply the FCC when it is available.
FCC booking deadlines and details by cruise line.
Most of the cruise lines have a generous window for you to decide on what you would like to rebook so you don't have to rush and can decide in your own time. The only caveat is that there are some very good offers available at the moment, which may not last, and there will be lots of people booking the end of this year and next year already. We are also seeing people booking 2022 trips such as world cruises with lines like Silversea or Crystal.
When Are Cruise Lines Expected to Resume Service?
You can also take advantage of the new flexible change policies, introduced recently to give you the confidence to book a cruise knowing that you can amend it with no penalty if circumstances change.
You will not necessarily be able to get the same offers or added value that you had on your original booking; however, the cruise lines have a wide range of offers and it may be that the additional value of your future cruise deposit amply covers paying for the perks or allows you to upgrade your cabin selection. Sometimes if you pre-purchase things like onboard drink packages, excursions, or specialty dining, the cruise lines will transfer these to your new booking with interest. For example, some lines are offering 110 percent of the original pre-onboard spend.
Yes, there are some excellent offers available for 2021 and many people are taking advantage of them, particularly for the South Pacific in the first quarter of 2021 and the Mediterranean in the spring and summer months.
We know that cruisers and the cruise industry are very resilient but there is no better show of support than booking your next cruise. Many of the cruise lines have introduced flexible change policies so that you can amend your booking at a later date should circumstances change.
The cruise lines are all offering a Future Cruise Credit, in the first instance, which offers you great added value from your next cruise -- including being a higher value than you originally paid or additional onboard credit to spend on board. The focus of the whole industry is on postponing, not cancelling.
The news from the Port of Seattle is very recent and at this stage all we know is that cruises to Alaska have been suspended at least until July, so we cannot say when cruises to Alaska will resume. But we will be one of the first to know when it's back again.
It's difficult to know at this point as there are so many factors to consider such as travel bans, if cruise lines are operating, and when [governments] will allow cruise ships back into their waters. Many of these things are out of the cruise industry's control.
I think Europe will pick up quicker. Whether we are allowed to travel there as Australians is up to the government. However, I would like to think that cruising in Europe will see at least some commencement before the end of the European summer.
The good thing about the Kimberley is these cruises are on small ships, so there isn't the pressure created by a large ship with 2,000 to 3,000 people onboard. I think it is likely that Kimberley cruises will start again once the Australian travel ban across the state borders is lifted. These cruises aren't travelling to the heart of cities, they're in remote areas, and the ships are small with less than 100 people. They're exactly the type of cruise that could be considered safe in the current environment.
Before the cruise lines temporarily paused operations they had already introduced heightened pre-embarkation screening measures, so I imagine we should expect to see these become the norm and be a lot more stringent in future. There is also the prospect of ‘fitness to travel’ for certain groups of passengers, such as the over-70s.
We know the cruise lines have been well aware of the importance of handwashing long before it became government advice; I can imagine that this will become even more prominent and readily available onboard and will be more rigorously enforced. We may also see the end of the self-service buffet, with all food being plated by servers at the food stations.
Some of the new wireless and contactless technology already available on some ships, such as Ocean Medallion, will be a valuable innovation in terms of minimising the need to touch surfaces and objects that others have also touched.
The cruise industry is the most innovative in the world so I'm sure there will be more to come. Guests onboard will also need to play a part in this and keep washing their hands!
Rob: It varies. If you get an additional credit, such as a 25 percent bonus if the cruise is cancelled by the cruise line, in that case people might say, 25 percent is better than what I get on the stock market. But for other people for whom it is just not likely they'll be traveling in the future, they might say they'd prefer to get their money back.
Rob: It depends on what you book when you book and with whom you book. Most cruise lines have more flexible cancellation policies at the moment, many of which don't require final payment until much closer to departure than usual. Many also will allow a refund up to a certain amount. Once you get within penalties, the majority of cruise lines will actually let you use that penalty and turn it into a future cruise credit. Each scenario will vary a little, so you should talk to your travel advisor about that.
Chuck: With many lines, you can rebook immediately. Carnival, for instance, was able to move a portion of the money paid on a cancelled sailing to a new booking. The FCC may take a bit longer to be applied.
Rob: As soon as you find something that is interesting to you and that you would like to do. We're seeing that availability is getting limited especially if you want to do something that is a bit unusual in terms of itinerary or if the destination is more unusual. If you find something you like, book it.
Chuck: The perks may not be transferred to your next cruise. I believe this is going to be brand specific, and the current promotions at the time of rebooking will be in effect.
Rob: Because most cruise lines will protect your fare and give you the best option early out, especially with luxury lines, yes, you should. Availability is getting limited. Should a better price become available, you can take a look at it and readdress. Right now, booking policies tend to be much more flexible. Once the business goes back to a more normal space some of those booking policies may disappear.
Chuck: People are booking out to 2022 and even to 2023. I would recommend booking Alaska as early as possible for the best cabin selection. I also tell people to get their deposit on a river cruise as early as possible. There are fewer staterooms available for sale, and I do predict a huge demand for travel once we are all through this.
Chuck: I always tell people to book when they are ready. Travel professionals with a brand like Cruise Planners have tools like our Value Tracker to continually monitor pricing of different sailings for a lower price and or an upgrade if available.
Rob: For 2022, we are already seeing pricing is going up a little and there are fewer benefits included. You may not get the two- or three-category upgrade that you would have had on Seabourn if you booked this year.
Rob: Right now you can, but you have to go an American-registered small ship, such as Lindblad or UnCruise (Alaskan Dream Cruises and American Cruise Lines are also sailing). Keep in mind, Alaska is also a great destination to visit by land and there are land programs being offered by Holland America Line and Princess Cruises this year.
Rob: If you can still get space anything, American Queen Steamboat would be a good option. And obviously the newly announced sailings in the Caribbean and the Greece sailings on Celebrity, Seabourn and Silversea. There is still some availability but it may not last long.
Rob: In 2022, pretty much all the ships will be back in full swing. But because of booking patterns I wouldn't really call that normal. Getting to that year is so abnormal. Hopefully by 2023, everything from last year and this year is a little bit more behind us.
Rob: For the next couple of months, if not a year, my expectation would be that to cruise you would need to be vaccinated. That that would be a requirement. Will that be ongoing? We're not sure. I think the cruise lines understand there will be a number of clients that choose not to go on a cruise if they do not want to be vaccinated. But this is how the cruise line can get started again. This is the way they can get back in business, get back in the water.