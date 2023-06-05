Top Ships of 2019 Compared: Sky Princess vs. Norwegian Encore vs. Carnival Panorama

Dining

Despite being the smallest ship of the three (though not by a lot), Carnival Panorama has the most dining options onboard -- 15 venues. Compare that to 14 on Norwegian Encore and 13 on Sky Princess. Cuisine styles you'll find across the three ships include Italian, Asian, steakhouses and seafood spots, with venues that range from grab-and-go to casual sit-down and date-night fancy. Norwegian Encore and Carnival Panorama also both offer barbecue and Mexican joints.

All three new ships feature main dining rooms and buffets. Beyond those standard dining venues, Carnival Panorama leads the pack when it comes to the number of lunch options included in the cruise fare, with five additional eateries offering complimentary afternoon grub. At dinner, Panorama only has two free specialty spots open. On Sky Princess, cruisers can find four free spots, open for both lunch and dinner, and on Norwegian Encore there is only one non-MDR free food option, open for lunch and dinner.

Of the three ships, only Norwegian Encore and Sky Princess debuted new eateries -- an at-sea version of the land-based upscale Italian Scarpetta chain called Onda by Scarpetta on Encore, and a casual French bistro with a menu from a 3-Michelin starred chef called La Mer and casual raw bar called Ocean Terrace on Sky Princess.

Only Norwegian Encore has a dining venue reserved exclusively for suite passengers, while Sky Princess and Carnival Panorama each have a dining venue dedicated to Chef's Table experiences.