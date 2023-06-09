With 13 bars and lounges onboard Harmony of the Seas, passengers have plenty of options for getting their drink on. Whether they prefer a brewski, a glass of vino or a tipple of the hard stuff, there are enough adult beverages onboard to satisfy every cruiser.
But with so many choices on Harmony of the Seas, Cruise Critic wondered: What are the ship's most popular drinks? Keeping in mind that curiosity (and too much alcohol) killed the cat, we selected five of the ship's most distinctive bars to, um, research.
Here's what we found are the top drinks on Harmony of the Seas.
The vibe at the Boot & Bonnet Pub is great, with a dark interior entirely reminiscent of a British pub; it's a pleasant place to spend an evening trialing the many brews on offer. And with 36 beers, stouts and ales on the menu, there's lots of sampling to be done -- not to mention the 17 scotches and whiskies, plus other spirits and mixed drinks. So it was a bit of a letdown when we discovered the most commonly ordered beers are Budweiser, Bud Light and Blue Moon. North Americans, the bartender told us, just aren't adventurous when it comes to their beer. Our recommendation? Before you settle into an evening of throwing back Buds, pick a beer from another country -- they've got brews from 14 countries -- and give it a try.
Explore Harmony of the Seas Cruises
Boleros is Royal Caribbean's Latin-themed bar and dance club, complete with bright neon lights, high-energy Latin music and sweet tropical drinks. Here the Spanish flows freely, and the music plays 'til the wee hours of the morning. With a menu full of margaritas, sangria, caipirinhas and other Latino favorites, the most popular drink at Boleros is the triple coconut mojito. Made with a blend of Malibu coconut rum, coconut water and mint leaves, the tasty beverage is served in a glass rimmed with dried coconut. Just a few sips, and you'll be ready to salsa the night away.
Explore Harmony of the Seas Cruises
Set inside Harmony of the Seas' Central Park neighborhood, the refined Vintages wine bar offers a selection of varietals to please every palette. You can pour your own glass at the self-service wine dispensers lining the wall, but for the most popular vintage -- which all the bartenders in Vintages agreed is the Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon -- you'll need to place an order. Well-balanced, full-bodied and fruit forward, this Napa-Valley red offers a touch of sophistication perfect for a romantic date night or an evening of laughter with friends.
Explore Harmony of the Seas Cruises
Sounds like Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw is spending a lot of time at Schooner Bar on Harmony of the Seas because the cosmo is the most ordered cocktail on the menu, according to the bartender on duty during our bar crawl stop at the nautical-themed piano bar. Basically a glorified cranberry cooler, a cosmopolitan (or cosmo) mixes vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice and is served in a martini glass. If you like sweet, you'll enjoy this drink, plus it'll give you just the kick you need to sing along with the piano man.
Explore Harmony of the Seas Cruises
Harmony's Bionic Bar offers a menu of nearly 30 cocktails -- all cruise standards like Tequila Sunrise and Sex on the Beach -- as well as the ability to create your own mix from a combination of spirits, mixers and garnishes, so no one drink truly stands out. Even so, two drinks have emerged as the most popular -- the sweet Bionic Signature, which blends Cuervo Gold tequila with Sprite and grenadine, and the tangy Saturno Fresh, which mixes Belvedere Pink Grapefruit, sweet and sour mix, and Sprite. But what's more popular than ordering cocktails is watching the bionic robot arms make your drink. There's often a crowd looking on as the robots stir, shake, muddle and strain each drink, before pouring it into a plastic cup and sending it sliding into your waiting hands.
Explore Harmony of the Seas Cruises