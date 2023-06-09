With 13 bars and lounges onboard Harmony of the Seas, passengers have plenty of options for getting their drink on. Whether they prefer a brewski, a glass of vino or a tipple of the hard stuff, there are enough adult beverages onboard to satisfy every cruiser.

But with so many choices on Harmony of the Seas, Cruise Critic wondered: What are the ship's most popular drinks? Keeping in mind that curiosity (and too much alcohol) killed the cat, we selected five of the ship's most distinctive bars to, um, research.

Here's what we found are the top drinks on Harmony of the Seas.