Top 10 Cruise Lines for Gay and Lesbian Travellers

The cruise industry has come a long way, not merely acknowledging but embracing its gay and lesbian passengers and LGBTQ travel. It's really no surprise, given there is data suggesting that the percentage of gay and lesbian travelers who take cruises is the same as – or even slightly higher than – the percentage of heterosexual travelers who cruise.

Gay and lesbian cruise passengers haven't been shy about their enthusiasm, either. There are now dozens of Facebook pages and online forums, such as Cruise Critics' Gay and Lesbian Cruisers board, where information about cruise lines is readily shared. That enthusiasm isn't limited to the virtual world, as many gay and lesbian passengers are much more comfortable, compared to just a few years ago, with being open about their sexual orientation while onboard, and quick to call out incidences of perceived homophobia by fellow passengers or cruise-line staff.

In short, the gay and lesbian market is one the cruise industry cannot ignore. As a result, nearly every cruise line has adopted policies banning discrimination based on sexual orientation, with a growing number also including gender identity. Indeed, many are proactively marketing to gay and lesbian travelers through traditional advertising, social media, onboard programming and sponsorships of LGBTQ events and organizations.

Along with this increasing openness of cruise lines, the options for gay and lesbian cruisers have never been better. There are exclusive all-gay and all-lesbian charters hosted by companies such as Atlantis Events, RSVP Vacations, Brand g Vacations, Olivia and VACAYA; non-exclusive cruises for gay and lesbian groups through travel agencies such as Pied Piper Travel; and, of course, the ability to book directly with a preferred cruise line.

The following list highlights nine gay- and lesbian-welcoming cruise lines, illustrating a rainbow of cruise travel opportunities that are bound to suit nearly any taste.