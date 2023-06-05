Royal Caribbean suites finally have their own neighborhood, which ups the ante for travelers seeking high-end fun. And while Wonder of the Seas is the first ship in the fleet to offer this neighborhood, every indication is that the focus on suites will continue on Royal Caribbean's upcoming new Oasis-class ships as well as Icon of the Seas and its two sister vessels.

But what, exactly, does a Royal Caribbean suite deliver? From a private suite sundeck to suite-only Coastal Kitchen, the Royal Caribbean suite neighborhood on Wonder of the Seas has an away-from-it-all vibe on a ship that's absolutely packed with things to see and do.

To help you decide whether you're ready to upgrade to a Royal Caribbean suite, check out the top- five reasons you should consider the high life on your next Royal Caribbean sailing.