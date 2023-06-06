Cruise holidays don’t always have to start and end at the port. Tag a train vacation onto your cruise trip, and you have a rail-cruise holiday, which promises to transport you back to the golden age of travel.

So-called "rail-sail packages" allow cruise passengers to add an extra special something to their voyage and reach new horizons. Instead of simply transporting travelers from A to B, the train journey becomes a focal point of the holiday, and you can take your pick from the surprising range of rail vacations that can be twinned with cruises to stunning effect.

Here is our selection of the 13 best combinations of cruise trips and train vacations.