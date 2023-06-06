Top 10 Things to Do on Cruise Sea Days

Sea day-dreading travellers, take heart. In addition to hooting at the hairy chest contest, you can also master digital photography, splash down a water slide, practice your best pretzel in a yoga class or dangle from ropes many, many decks above the waves.

Those in need of more mellow pursuits can hide out in a thermal suite, cabana, hammock, lounge chair … even a lawn chair on Celebrity's grass-growing Solstice-class ships. And don't forget the afternoon version of the pub crawl or restaurant dine around.

Want to start prepping for your sea day fun in advance? Here are our picks for the top 10 things to do on sea days.