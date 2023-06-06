Maybe you're a first time cruiser who wants to dip a toe tentatively into the water? Or you'd rather blow your holiday budget on all-out luxury over fewer days?

Cruising doesn't have to mean committing to a two or three-week sail to distant shores (as lovely as that sounds), there are lots of short cruises available, making it possible to cram a cruise into a long weekend.

You can find 'taster' cruises as short as one night, or longer ones of three to four nights -- so there's bound to be an itinerary to inspire you. Of course, a mini-cruise will limit the distance that you can comfortably cover, so a cruise close to home is a sensible choice as it means less time waiting around at airports and flying. And with local lines such as Princess Cruises and P&O offering six ports in Australia and New Zealand to sail from, there's bound to be a mini-cruise departing near you.

Here are our top 10 reasons to take a mini-cruise.

1. Try Before You Buy

If you're brand new to the world of cruising, a mini-cruise is a fantastic way to "try before you buy" -- or, at least, try before you buy an expensive longer cruise. So investing in a mini-cruise before you book a transpacific trip, for example, is a sensible move. Hopefully, any concerns you might have about feeling seasick or claustrophobic, the food and accommodation options, being bored onboard or simply not enjoying cruising for any other reason will be dealt with and you'll join the ranks of cruising converts. If you are looking for a short but sweet trip, Celebrity Cruises, for example, offers a two-night ‘cruise to nowhere’ from Sydney, Princess Cruises has two nighters departing from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney in 2018; and P&O Australia offer three night themed voyages such as Food & Wine or Comedy throughout 2017 and 2018 from Brisbane and Sydney.

2. Something New

Even if you're not completely new to cruising, a mini-cruise offers the chance to test a new ship, cruise line or destination before you make the switch. Experiences can vary wildly between the different cruise lines -- from hip Celebrity Cruises, to more formal cruising on Cunard, older lines such as Holland America to family-friendly lines such as P&O, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line -- so loving one doesn't necessarily mean you'll love another. Booking a few nights onboard is a brilliant way to test the waters.

3. Luxury Holiday for Less

Forget camping or holiday parks. If you're looking for a budget holiday that still offers a little luxury (and a proper bed) a mini-cruise is the perfect purse-friendly option. For example, you could sail away on Cunard's Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria or Queen Elizabeth to a number of nearby destinations including Sydney, Brisbane, Kangaroo Island and Hobart from under AU$280 per night. You'll feel like royalty as you enjoy luxurious amenities including 24-hour room service, traditional afternoon tea, nightly turndown and the renowned White Star Service -- which sets out to go above and beyond passengers' expectations -- without having to pay a king's ransom for the privilege.

4. A Quick Fix

If it's time rather than money you're short of, a mini-cruise is the ideal choice for a quick holiday fix. Even a two-night cruise can provide a relaxing break along with plenty of fun thanks to the fantastic cruise ship facilities which make getting there all part of the holiday. On P&O’s Pacific Aria, for example, you can dine at a celebrity chef restaurant, hit the casino, enjoy a swim, relax in the spa and (hopefully) make your fellow cruisers laugh at the Comedy Gong Show. Doing your first stand-up comedy gig while cruising up Australia’s east coast will definitely be a talking point when your colleagues ask what you've been up to at the weekend.

5. Close to Home

A mini-cruise is a great way to discover destinations on your doorstep. Princess Cruises, P&O Australia, and Carnival Cruise Line are three options to consider for exploring picturesque local ports such as Moreton Island, Fraser Island, Cairns and the Whitsundays. You can really relax when you leave the car at home and cruise between destinations. For example, a cruise from Brisbane can have you exploring the Whitsundays and home again in just four nights, minus the long road trip.

6. Taste of the High Life

If experiencing five-star luxury is your kind of holiday, it's possible to taste the high life without breaking the bank when you scale down your cruise holiday duration. You can sail between Melbourne to Sydney on the beautiful Queen Elizabeth, for example, enjoying two nights of luxury in one of the ship’s top Queens Grill suites with butler service, a mini-bar filled with complimentary drinks and premier dining from AU$1,000 per night, making you the envy of your friends while still keeping the bank manager happy.

7. No Airport Hassles

When you choose a no-fly mini-cruise you cut out the airport hassles that usually come with a holiday, which you don't want to deal with when holiday time is short. Although Sydney is Australia’s largest cruise port, many lines sail from other ports too, so it's possible to choose an on-the-doorstep departure. For example, P&O Australia also sails from Adelaide, Auckland, Cairns, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

8. Everything on the Doorstep

If you've only got the time and money for a short break, a cruise allows you to cram as much as possible into what time you have available. Instead of trekking across a city to find the best bars and restaurants, you'll have them just steps from your cabin door. The bigger ships have other attractions, with everything from waterparks, cinemas, rock climbing walls, sky diving, ziplines and more. On some Royal Caribbean ships you can surf, skydive or ice skate, then stroll back to your cabin for a quick change before heading out to dinner and a West End show -- with no worries about getting a taxi at the end of the night.

9. A Fun Theme

If you've got a group holiday like a hen party or a birthday celebration to plan, a themed mini-cruise will take all the hassle out of the organisation. You and your travel buddies can save a bundle thanks to the industry’s generous group booking deals. Many lines such as Royal Caribbean also throw in special onboard perks such as bottles of champagne, cocktails or plates of chocolate-covered strawberries.

10. Holiday Add-On

For those who like holidays to last as long as possible, adding a mini-cruise onto the end of a break can make a getaway extra special. If you’re savvy, it can also save on airfares when it is time to go home. Wherever you jet off to, tagging on a cruise is usually easy and will add a whole new element to your experience. Many travel agents and cruise lines offer cruise and stay options, where they'll organise the package for you. A couple of nights on the Gold Coast followed by a two night cruise from Brisbane to Sydney offers a great way to have fun and get home for New South Wales locals.