Top 10 Items We Will Never Cruise Without

1. Passport

Regardless of the itinerary, every single staffer at Cruise Critic brings their passport with them when they cruise. Not only are passports required for all sailings outside of our home countries but they also provide us peace of mind even on sailings for which they're not required. Should anything go wrong and we find ourselves outside of our country, we have the one document we'll need to get home.

Additionally, the REAL I.D.-compliant driver's license requirement is on its way -- in May 2023, you'll have to have a REAL I.D. or passport to fly. Save yourself some time in the DMV. If you've already got a passport, it's much easier to bring it and not have to worry about whether you'll be allowed on your plane or not.

Find out if you really need a passport to go on a cruise.