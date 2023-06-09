Top 10 Hottest Cruise Destinations for 2018

Laos

Why: This relatively small country is the next big thing in Asia river cruising. Touching Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar (Burma) and the southern tip of China, Laos is at the epicenter of Southeast Asia. Its capital, Vientiane, is located along the Mekong River and showcases French colonial architecture alongside revered Buddhist temples and relics. Most riverboats call nearly 200 miles north in Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which offers natural caves, waterfalls and shrines.

How: Pandaw River Cruises offers itineraries in Laos and on the Upper Mekong, with 10-night sailings upstream or downstream. The line will add Sabei Pandaw, its third ship in the region, in November 2018. Avalon Waterways also offers Cambodia/Vietnam cruises that end in Luang Prabang.

