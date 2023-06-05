Titanic 2: Everything You Need to Know

Who Is Building Titanic 2?

In April 2012, Brisbane-based billionaire Clive Palmer launched a new company called Blue Star Line -- a nod to the company behind the original Titanic vessel, White Star Line -- to create a replica of the Titanic, to be named Titanic II. His hope is that people captivated by the Titanic's dramatic story would want to relive the ship's crossing.

Palmer's news conference announcing the new-build coincided with the 100th anniversary of Titanic's doomed maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. The original RMS Titanic, built by Belfast-based Harland and Wolff, hit an iceberg and sank April 15, 1912, killing 1,503 passengers and crew.

Palmer's original plan was to set sail in 2016, but the build, which was supposed to begin in China in late 2013, never got off the ground due to financial disputes. Design work and wave testing on a model of the ocean liner reportedly started during the fall of 2018. A spokeswoman for Blue Star Line told Cruise Critic that the company is in discussions with shipbuilders about building contracts, and once those are finalized, it will announce who will build Titanic II and the timeline for launch.