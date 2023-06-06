Tips on Booking a Cruise Room for the Whole Family

Planning to book a family cruise? When researching what different cruise lines have to offer, don't forget to think about cabins.

It used to be that the whole crew had to crowd into one tiny cabin and staterooms rarely slept more than four people. These days, cruise ships are onboard with the needs and preferences of modern families, and today's cruisers have more options. From separate sleeping areas for kids and parents to split bathroom designs and connecting rooms, the cruise lines have come up with creative configurations and amenities to accommodate all kinds of family groups. Let's face it -- as much you love your family and want to bond on holiday, everyone needs a little elbow room.

Generally, the newer the ship, the more likely you're going to find larger suites and more connecting rooms to accommodate whoever's coming along. The following tips should steer you in the right direction, ensuring smooth sailing for the entire family. (For more help, check out our favourite family-friendly cruise ship cabins.)