Tips for Trans Cruisers

Call Me By My Name

Some trans people are unsure about taking a cruise because they fear getting "deadnamed" -- the act of referring to a transgender or non-binary person by a name they used prior to transitioning -- by crewmembers.

What cruisers mght not know is that you can tell the cruise lines that you have a different name that you want to go by onboard rather than your legal name. Most cruise lines have policies ensuring that this can be facilitated for the passengers upon request.

For example, passengers wishing to go by another name sailing aboard P&O Cruises and Cunard will get two keycards: one with your legal name, and one with your "preferred name." You can use any card you want onboard, but you will need both cards when going ashore for security reasons, which require that your legal name and ID be presented. For P&O Cruises and Cunard, customer service teams will advise on what to do. Both lines have a dedicated guest support manager who is responsible for this policy.

Holland America Line told Cruise Critic it has a similar policy, stating, "We need the legal name for our manifest --whatever matches up with a government issued ID or passport. However, we can issue keycards to show only preferred names. This means that staff would only see the preferred name on the keycard, and address the guest by what they prefer to be called.

"The guest would visit Guest Services to have the change made, and then guest services, in turn, would advise the security team that the preferred name may not match up with the manifest when a guest is disembarking or embarking at a port."

Carnival Cruise Line stated the same was true for trans passengers cruising aboard its Fun Ships. "At Carnival, we are committed to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for our team members and our guests. Our company brings together many cultures, backgrounds, beliefs and points of view and every person shall be treated with dignity, courtesy and respect.

"As part of that commitment, guests may request a Sail & Sign card with their preferred name, and they are welcome to use this card while on board. For security purposes, all guests must use their legal names that match their picture ID cards to get on and off the ship."

MSC Cruises stated, "Guests can add this request to their booking, which will be visible to all crew when they swipe your card. This can be done either by your travel agent or manually, if booked directly on our website."

Princess Cruises has a very cool feature where you can set your preferred name via the Princess Cruises Medallion app, though your legal name remains on screens outside your door and on staff devices. Princess Cruises confirmed that its Medallions -- devices used oboard and ashore in lieu of keycards -- need to match passengers' legal names. "Regarding the Medallion itself, it is an official identifier that has to match a guest’s passport for security purposes," the line said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean's policies were murkier. The line responded to a query, "As diversity and inclusion are part of our core values, Royal Caribbean Group has been a leader in equality and equity for all, and we support all our LGBTQ+ guests, crew, employees and their families."

Sister-brand Celebrity Cruises told Cruise Critic it was working through policies and training as this article went to press regarding preferred names.

I have usually had a smooth experience regarding changing the preferred name onboard, but on a cruise last year, I did have an issue where the cruise line issued and printed a boarding pass for my charter flight in my preferred name. Airline boarding passes do need to show the legal name of the passenger, but after a quick visit to the friendly reception team, a new boarding pass was reprinted with the correct name.

Apparently, this happened due to the outdated computer system not being set up to accommodate preferred and legal names. Trans cruisers should always ensure they doublecheck that their documentation appears in preferred and legal names, where appropriate.