Tips for Living on a Cruise Ship Year-Round

Meet With a Financial Planner

The first step is determining whether living on a cruise ship permanently is within your budget. Meet with a financial planner to discuss what you can afford.

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that when considered over a 20-year span, cruises were comparably priced to assisted living centers and offered a "better quality of life." However, the cost to live on a cruise ship and buy into a senior living facility will vary widely based on room type and location (which ship or which facility), so you'll need to price out specific examples to see where the value proposition works in your favor.

You'll also want to talk about how you can successfully navigate finances while you're living at sea. You will be required to pay taxes while living on a cruise ship, so it's essential to educate yourself before embarking. What additional costs do you need to consider?

How will you pay any monthly bills? People living at sea can pay bills automatically from a credit card or checking account. Many U.S. property tax jurisdictions allow you to pay bills online to avoid mailing payments from overseas or remote locations. Organizing bill payments and planning ahead will assist in keeping financials current and not falling behind on bills.

Also, in order to qualify for government and health benefits, permanent sea dwellers are required to have a land address. You'll have to decide if you wish to sell your house and acquire a smaller apartment, or rent out your home while you travel. You'll need to figure out what to do with your car and possessions before taking up permanent residence at sea. Can you afford to pay cruise fares and keep a home and/or storage unit?